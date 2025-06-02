For more than a decade, the Penrith Panthers have created and developed some of the best rugby league playmakers through their famed pathways system.

While four-time premiers Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai are the most well-known to come through the club's pathways and make a name for themselves, other playmakers who began their careers at the foot of the mountains include the likes of Isaiya Katoa, Matt Burton and Sean O'Sullivan.

Meanwhile, several others, such as Keagan Russell-Smith, Luke Hanson, Jett Cleary, and Riley Pollard, are beginning to make a name for themselves in the lower grades but have left the club in the hope of seeking other opportunities elsewhere.

Although the Panthers have lost some of the best young playmakers over the past few years, they are still developing new halves' talents.

One of these young players coming through their system is Jaylin Moran, who recently represented the U16s City team and won the Harold Matthews Cup Emerging Talent Award at the Panthers' junior representative awards night in May.

Only 15, Moran, who moved down to Penrith at the age of 13 after previously living in Parkes, has opened up to Zero Tackle on the importance of family and aspirations to one day play in the NRL like his father once did over 25 years ago.

"It was good to represent the area that I'm from and play alongside the best boys in the Harold Matthews Cup competition," Moran told Zero Tackle after being rewarded to represent the Under-16s City team after a stellar 2025 campaign for Penrith.

Idoolising the confidence and leadership of Nathan Cleary, Moran is known for his high football intelligence on the field and his off-the-cuff ability in attack when the ball is in his hands.

Taking his game to new heights this season, the St Dominics College student also represented the Under-16s NSW Koori team in January and had the opportunity to tour New Zealand.

"He is one of the most naturally talented players for his age group, and we have high hopes for him," his management, Nitro Talent Group, said.

A player to watch in the coming seasons, the youngster has been able to learn from his father, Dennis Moran, who was a former playmaker for the Parramatta Eels between 1997-2000 before taking his talents overseas to the Super League.

Speaking about his family, Jaylin hopes to follow in his father's footsteps and one day have the opportunity to play in the NRL.

However, his goal for now is to be one of the leaders of the Penrith Panthers side and hopefully do better in the Harold Matthews Cup competition and take home the premiership from the New Zealand Warriors.

"My family push me a lot and helps me get better," Moran said.

"Dad has helped me the most. He played a bit, and he gives me bits of advice because he knows what he's talking about.

"It would mean a lot to play in the NRL one day, and it would make my family proud.

"For now, I want to be one of the leaders in the Penrith team and hopefully win next year's Harold Matts competition as well."