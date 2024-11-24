The Parramatta Eels have added another former player to their coaching staff for next season as they begin a new era under coach Jason Ryles in his first year in charge.

Taking over from Brad Arthur and Trent Barrett, Ryles has called upon former St George Illawarra Dragons teammate and co-captain Mark Gasiner to return to rugby league and become an assistant coach.

Revamping the coaching staff, Gasnier will join Nathan Brown, Sam Moa, and Scott Wisemantel to work under Ryles and as a specialist coach for the club's outside backs, which include Zac Lomax, Will Penisini, Bailey Simonsson, and Sean Russell.

“I actually got him down to Melbourne (several seasons ago) when I was there as an assistant a couple of times and the boys were really receptive of his input,” Ryles told The Daily Telegraph.

“I always kept that in my mind, that if ever I was to get a job, I'd get him involved again. He's been loving it. He enjoys coming in to work with the outside backs.

“He talks to them about their craft and breaks down the intricate parts of playing in the backs that I can't pass on. He also sits down and does video with them.

“We're great mates and so there's a relationship there. It's only a small role, but there's no doubt he can have an influence.''

The best man at Ryles' wedding, Gasnier played 175 first-grade matches for the Dragons in two separate stints between 2000-08 and 2010-11, 15 Tests for the Australian Kangaroos and 12 State of Origin matches for the NSW Blues.

The nephew of rugby league legend Reg Gasnier, Mark is a 2010 premiership winner with the Dragons and was also named the Dally M Centre of the Year twice during his career.

