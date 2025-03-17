This week's edition of The Offload on Zero Tackle sees former NRL premiership winner and State of Origin representative Jamie Soward join the show to chat all the latest NRL news.

Soward, Zero Tackle analyst Darren Parkin and The Post Credit Show's Loosh talked their way through the big round of upsets, whether the real New Zealand Warriors have arrived, and Shane Flanagan's halves conundrum after taking a shot during his post-match press conference.

The panellists also discussed the Canterbury Bulldogs' injury issues out of their win over the Gold Coast Titans as well as some off-field big news stories over the last few days, with David Klemmer and Mikaele Ravalawa swapping clubs, the Melbourne Storm attempting to lock down Tyran Wishart on a new deal, and ask whether Cowboys' coach Todd Payten got it right in axing Jeremiah Nanai.

The team also took an early look at the Round 3 matchups, with plenty of discussion over what could be an intriguing weekend of action.

