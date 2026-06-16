James Maloney is showing no signs of slowing down, with the two-time premiership winner set to make a surprise playing comeback for the Picton Magpies.

The Magpies confirmed the signing through their social media accounts, with Maloney slated to make his bow for the club on Sunday, June 21, when Picton hosts Campbelltown City Kangaroos at Victoria Park.

It continues a remarkable late-career chapter for the 39-year-old, who retired from the professional ranks following his stint in the Super League before transitioning into coaching, including a tenure with the North Queensland Cowboys as their attack specialist.

Despite stepping away from the field, the itch to play clearly never fully disappeared.

Maloney turned out for boyhood club Ourimbah Wyoming Magpies in the Central Coast competition in 2025, and now extends that grassroots renaissance with a move to Picton for the new season.

Maloney's resume needs little introduction. A two-time premiership winner in 2013 with the Sydney Roosters and the Cronulla Sharks in 2016, he represented New South Wales in State of Origin and for Australia across a decorated career as one of the game's most accomplished players.

He played for the Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, and the Penrith Panthers in the NRL and the Catalans Dragons in the Super League.

James will host a free coaching clinic for players of all ages on Sunday morning at Victoria Park in Picton before the game.