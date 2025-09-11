The Melbourne Storm's premiership hopes were shattered following the loss of star halfback Jahrome Hughes.

After injuring his wrist in the club's Round 27 loss to the Brisbane Broncos, Hughes was expected to be ruled out for the rest of 2025, ultimately destroying any hopes of a Storm premiership.

However, in a huge turn of events, it seems we could see the 2024 Dally M winner return to the field in the finals after all, with Hughes sharing some positive news ahead of the Storm's clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs this weekend.

”[I'm] hopefully a chance [of playing] in the next two weeks, maybe,” Hughes said on the 167 Podcast.

Hughes recalled the details of his surgery after fracturing his wrist.

“I had surgery on the wrist, fractured my wrist, [the surgeon], he rocked up [in his] golf kit, he just got off the course,” Hughes said.

He revealed that his surgeon rushed in on his day off to perform the surgery on Hughes, which ultimately proved successful.

“He only got to play like 10 holes or something, fully had his polo and golf hat on,” he said.

”I [asked], ‘How are you going?' and he was like, ‘I was having one of my best rounds ever.'”

Hughes shared his appreciation for the surgeon, and admitted that may have just saved his season.

“No way he has brushed his golf game to come and do me, so I was super grateful for that, got surgery,” he said.

Hughes could return as early as next week, should the Storm lose their clash against the Bulldogs on Friday.