Siosiua Taukeiaho has officially confirmed rumours that he will be departing the Catalans Dragons in the Super League at the season's end to rejoin the NRL.

The confirmation by Taukeiaho comes after recent reports that multiple clubs were interested in his services, including the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, who are on the verge of signing him for the next two seasons.

Although he is contracted with the Catalans Dragons until the end of next year, he revealed to News Corp that he has informed the club he will be leaving them at the end of this season to return back to the NRL, reviving his career.

“I've spoken with Catalans, I've let them know it's my plan to come back to the NRL next year,” Taukeiaho told News Corp.

“At the moment, I haven't signed anything officially, but I'm coming back to the NRL. “Wherever I end up, I believe I have a good two or three years left in me. I've won premierships at the Roosters and I think my experience can be helpful. “I've had some talks with a couple of clubs, but nothing is officially signed yet. “There's no issues with Catalans. They have been great, we're leading the Super League and I would love to finish here with a premiership, but I believe I've got more to offer in the NRL.” The Bulldogs are the front-runners to land Taukeiaho, who is 32 years of age, to their roster. It's reported that the deal offered by the Belmore-based operation is around $500,000 per year over two seasons. The move would see him become the instant forward pack leader in Cameron Ciraldo's side, with the Bulldogs also keeping their eyes on other players off-contract at the end of next year, including Payne Haas. It's understood that the other two clubs in pursuit of Taukeiaho are the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers, who had offered a three-year deal. Embed from Getty Images

A member of the Sydney Roosters' premiership-winning team in both 2018 and 2019, he also outlined that he wants to pursue boxing and fill the void left by Paul Gallen.

Making his boxing debut last year against Jaiman Lowe, he is keen on transitioning into the sport after his retirement from rugby league and has even issued a challenge to NSW Origin and Samoa forward Junior Paulo.

“There's a couple of reasons for coming home,” he said from France.