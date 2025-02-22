Set to spend an extended period of time on the sidelines, Wests Tigers outside back Brent Naden has revealed his initial reaction to the injury he sustained on Friday night.

After a strong showing for the Indigenous All Stars a week ago, during which he came close to winning the 2025 Preston Campbell Medal, the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Naden, who reportedly impressed club officials during pre-season training.

In the middle of fighting for a regular spot in the team, Naden also remains off-contract at the end of the season and the 2025 campaign felt like his last hurrah to earn a spot on the Tigers or another team's roster for the following season.

Yet to be confirmed by scans, it is understood that he sustained a dislocated kneecap, which could see him spend up to eight weeks on the sidelines.

"Probably more pain now than I was on the field," Naden said after the match on Friday.

"I had so much adrenaline going through me, but I knew it was bad because Jeral Skelton walked over, and he was like, AHHH, and then walked away and when I looked up and saw it I was like 'Jesus'.

"Definitely more shock and adrenaline running through me than anything. A little bit of pain now so hopefully it doesn't give me too much grief overnight.

"It's frustrating I set myself up with a really good pre-season."

Extremely graphic warning Horrible knee injury for Brent Naden - can see clear patella (kneecap) dislocation but risk for other ligament injury (MCL/ACL) with traumatic nature of contact. Lengthy recovery ahead, fingers crossed it’s somehow not as bad as it looks 🤞 pic.twitter.com/QvuZy9GYFF — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 21, 2025

The injury was so bad that ground officials called for the stretcher to get Naden off the field, but the outside back refused and brushed off the stretcher.

"My nan and pop (were) watching at home and I probably wouldn't live it down if I've got stretcher off and I've never been stretchered off," he said.

As for his future, Naden isn't to worried about it at the moment and is just looking forward to rehabbing his injury and returning to the field in the coming months.

"I'm not too worried about that. I'm worried about getting my knee right and then get back into the paddock as soon as possible," he added.

"Whatever happens, will happen.