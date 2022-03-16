The NRL match review committee's handling of recent cannonball tackles has been under the spotlight, and now Luciano Leilua has added his voice to the chorus.

Leilua was the victim of a cannonball tackle from Melbourne Storm bench second rower Trent Loiero on Saturday evening during the Tigers' competitive loss to an injury-ravaged Melbourne Storm.

Leilua was laid out on the ground for some time, seeking attention from the medical staff before being able to play on.

Despite being placed on report for the incident, Loiero escaped without a fine for the ugly looking tackle.

It's not the first time it's happened this year, with Jackson Hastings being hit in a similar tackle during the pre-season trials by Lindsay Collins, who escaped without sanction.

Collins was involved in another similar tackle on the weekend and yet again escaped without any time on the sidelines.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Leilua revealed he was disappointed Loiero didn't receive a suspension for the tackle, and also said his knee is still clicking.

“You want to get that stuff out of the game,” Leilua said.

“It’s unfortunate. It was more of a shock at the time with the way he [Loiero] came in, he got me by surprise. My knee is still clicking now. I have to get treatment, and the physio says it’s a mild cork.

“It’s disappointing. I thought he would have got a [week]. That’s up to the match review committee to decide. There should be no place for the cannonball tackle in the game - we should be definitely taking it out.

“We take care of our legs here [at the Tigers] ... the cannonball, hip-drop tackle, we definitely don’t practice it.”

New NRL judiciary rules mean players are less likely to be suspended, with loading for previous offences no longer considered in penalties.