Brandon Smith once claimed he wanted to win a premiership with the Sydney Roosters. Fast forward a few years, and the New Zealand Kiwi has pledged his allegiance to his current side's rivals, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Signing to Roosters' state rivals on a two-year deal, it would be expected that his soon-to-be ex coach may not love the idea.

However, Trent Robinson has made it clear that he not only approves of the deal, but actively supports it.

"It's a good move for him. Wayne [Bennett] is obviously a great coach, and he gets to stay in the area he's really enjoyed and it's a position they want to fill as well," he told Wide World of Sports.

Robinson acknowledged the tension between Smith's current side and his future aside, but said that there is no bad blood between either party.

"I know there's a lot of rivalry between the clubs, but Brandon has been really clear and we've been really clear so it's been a clean move."

Smith has also spoken out about the club switch, claiming on The Bye Round the deal has been "happening behind closed doors for a while."

He also says while he is happy to stay at the Roosters for the rest of the year, the decision isn't up to him.

"I'm happy at the Roosters for this year and happy to see out the contract.

"'Robbo' has been really asking for my input at training and there hasn't been any animosity at the club… but the ball is not really in my court."

There has been no indication that Smith will be released early. The burly hooker is sidelined with a long-term knee injury and not expected back until the second half of the season.