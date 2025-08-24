Jake Trbojevic was shut down by the Manly Sea Eagles last week for the rest of the season, after suffering three concussions throughout 2025.

The former NSW Blues skipper accepted the decision by the club to sit out for the next few weeks, however reports and rumours have been floating around about a more permanent sideline stint.

Due to a series of head knocks and some underwhelming form in 2025, many have called for the 31-year-old to hang up the boots.

While Trbojevic has allowed himself to take some time off to recover, he is adamant he will be back in action for the Sea Eagles' preseason.

"I'm going to play next year, definitely," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"I'm feeling pretty good, I've come good.

“Obviously, like the first week or whatever, I was not the best, but I'm feeling good now.”

He said that being shut down was just a precaution and will hold no bearing on his future in rugby league.

"Obviously the club's just looking after me,” Trbojevic assured

“I guess I've had three in the year so that isn't ideal, is it?

"I feel fine.”

He admitted that although he's roaring and ready for 2026, the abundance of head knocks have instilled some fear in him.

“Obviously it's not ideal, it's a bit scary,” he conceded.

“It's a sensitive topic because no one knows, there's no direct diagnosis right if that makes any sense.

"I guess you play this game, there's lots of things that could go wrong.”

Trbojevic went on to say that if the end of his NRL career does come sooner than expected, he would have no regrets.

"You sign a waiver knowing these sort of things could happen… but I guess you're concerned about your career and that sort of thing, that it will come to an end like that,” he highlighted.

"But I guess I've been pretty lucky; I've been able to play for a while for Manly and had a really enjoyable career with all my brothers.

"So if it was come to an end I would be sad, but I'll be fine with it."

'Jurbo' has been tipped to earn the Sea Eagles' captaincy in 2026, with Daly Cherry-Evans departing the club.