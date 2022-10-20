Titans edge forward David Fifita believes it is the right time for him to represent Tonga, citing family as the driving force behind his switch from the Kangaroos.

Fifita already has a storied representative career, having played for Queensland five times in the State of Origin arena and Australia in both the Junior Kangaroos and World Cup Nines.

He has also represented his mother's heritage as a Torres Strait Islander in his three appearances for the Indigenous All-Stars.

His debut for Tonga on Wednesday night against Papua New Guinea in a narrow 24 - 18 win marks a new chapter in his career as he honours his father's cultural heritage.

"For me to represent my culture, my dad's side of the family, it means a lot to me," Fifita told the media post-match.

"I was going to play the mid-year Test (versus New Zealand) but unfortunately I did my MCL.

"I had a couple of chats with Woolfy (Kristian Woolf) and the opportunity came at the end of the year so I had a good chat with my father about it.

"Dad got teary when I said I was going to play for Tonga and I know he was watching this morning. Just do it for him and for all my family back in Ipswich was good.

"I love my dad and I think it's just the right time for me to represent Tonga, to do it for my family."

Fifita made his debut from the interchange bench playing just shy of 30 minutes and almost powering his way over for a try.

The family connection in Kristian Woolf's Tongan outfit runs even deeper for Fifita, with cousin Andrew Fifita also famously renouncing Australia to join Tonga in the 2017 World Cup.

"I was 17 back then and still in high school when Andrew came on board", Fifita continued.

"To see what those guys did back then it's a real honour to be part of it now and we're only building.

"We've got heaps of young bucks in the squad and we'll stay together and keep moving forward. For me it's just buying in and trying to connect with these guys."

Fifita is also the first cousin of Tongan outside back Tesi Niu, another member of this year's World Cup squad.