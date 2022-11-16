Irish rugby league star James Bentley could be set for a move to Australia, with the forward reportedly being shopped to clubs.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Leeds, has played eight Tests for Ireland, and at 25 already has 120 professional games under his belt, having played for the Bradford Bulls, St Helens, Sheffield Eagles, Leigh Centurions and now Leeds Rhinos.

His 2022 season for the Leeds Rhinos was the best of his career to date, and his performances at the World Cup in an Irish side who beat Jamaica, but fell to Lebanon and New Zealand, have put him on the radar.

He has also been in the headlines for the wrong reasons after the tournament, reportedly becoming involved in an alleged off-field incident with England's star lock Victor Radley - an alleged incident that the IRL have now wiped their hands of.

Bentley could well have played for England had Radley not declared for the Three Lions.

According to Wide World of Sports, Bentley has been shopped to NRL clubs, but his on-field discipline could yet prove to be a sticking point.

“He was offered to us and we looked into him; there's no doubt he can play,” an unnamed NRL coach told WWOS.

“But his discipline is his undoing and that's why we decided to steer clear of him.

“Another club may decide to take the risk, though.”

Bentley was sent off just 16 minutes into his debut for Leeds this season, and the firebrand forward, who has the benefit of being able to play in the middle or on the edge, has had other issues.

He picked up three separate suspensions in his first eight games for the Rhinos after the move during the off-season, and that seems to have scared NRL clubs off for now.