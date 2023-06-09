Wests Tigers injured utility back Charlie Staines might find himself at a new club sooner rather than later, with the Parramatta Eels believed to be interested in his services.

Staines, who is currently recovering from a perforated bowel, is eyeing a return to first grade. He hasn't been since he occurred the significant injury against the Manly Sea Eagles in April.

News Corp is now reporting that the Parramatta Eels could make a play for the premiership winner. The Eels are presently in the market for an outside back due to Dylan Brown being stood down by the NRL.

If their current fullback Clinton Gutherson moves into the halves to replace Brown, they will be lacking at the back of the field. While Sean Russell and Bailey Simonsson can fill the void, Staines is a better choice to have.

He is also able to cover the wing position. This could be useful if the Eels push Russell into the fullback position.

While this transfer might not happen right away as Brown awaits a verdict in his court case, the club will have until the August 1 trade deadline to make a decision.

Transferring into the Tigers this season on a swap deal involving Tyrone Peachey, the injury has halted his first year at the club.

Joining on a one-year contract means Staines runs off-contract at the end of the year, and there has been no news of him inking a contract extension.

As Jahream Bula has cemented his spot in the No.1 jersey (Staines' primary position), it is unknown where he will fit on the side. Spending time on the wing earlier this season - his secondary position - he will have to compete with youngster Junior Tupou and veteran David Nofoaluma.

Unfortunately for Staines, like Bula, the two players have cemented their spot in the side and been major contributors in each of the club's three wins this season.