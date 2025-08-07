Cameron Munster has been one of the hottest names on the NRL transfer market in recent weeks, with strong links to a potential early exit.

The departure talks have stemmed from the looming introduction of the Perth Bears, who are cashed up and reportedly eyeing Munster as their marquee prize.

While it's been reported that the NRL's 18th squad could offer close to $2 million a year for the 31-year-old, Munster's manager, Braith Anasta, revealed the star five-eighth's market status.

“Cameron doesn't want to leave Melbourne and Melbourne don't want to let him go,” Anasta declared on NRL 360.

“At the moment, it's all just speculation.”

Anasta's comments come after Storm coach Craig Bellamy conceded he wouldn't “be dirty” if Munster requested an early release.

Despite his coach's reluctant agreement to allow Munster to depart the club early, nothing is in motion for him to do so, according to Anasta.

“One thing is for sure, I'm not shopping him to Perth. I'm not allowed to shop him to Perth, but also, I don't need to,” the NRL 360 host promised.

While most agents would aim to stir the pot in a bid to get their client more money, Anasta acknowledged the Storm “are trying to fit five or six players, superstars into their salary cap,” and the Maroons skipper will not make that a harder process for the club.

“The scenario as it is, nothing is going to change. He's going to be at Melbourne for the next couple of years and that's it,” Anasta proclaimed.