Perth Bears recruit Toby Sexton says he's ready to embrace the pressure of leading the NRL's newest franchise, admitting the opportunity to become an inaugural player under Mal Meninga made his decision “an easy one”.

Sexton will spend the 2026 season in the Super League with Catalans before linking up with the Bears ahead of their 2027 entry.

Despite not knowing who his halves partner will be, or even the makeup of the squad, Sexton says the chance to be the club's first major signing was too good to refuse.

“To be an inaugural player at the Perth Bears and to play under Mal is pretty special,” Sexton told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I'm so fortunate to sign with Perth and become an inaugural player for them.”

Sexton played under Meninga during his time at the Gold Coast Titans, and says the relationship they built will only grow stronger once they reunite in Western Australia.

“With Mal there, I'm sure there's plenty of players who want to play under him,” he said.

“His resume is off the charts… he's built so many great relationships.”

While several free agents have hesitated about committing to a brand-new club, Sexton is confident the Bears will quickly become competitive, and believes he's ready to shoulder the responsibility of wearing the No.7 jersey.

Although the Bears won't take the field until 2027, Sexton said he's already looking ahead to the moment the club becomes active.

“I'm investing everything into this,” Sexton said.

“When my season ends, the attention will turn to Perth… being part of building something from the ground up is something I'm really excited for.”

Sexton heads to France early next year, where he'll begin his next chapter before taking on the biggest role of his career, steering the Perth Bears into their inaugural NRL campaign.