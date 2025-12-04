For the first time in 15 years, Daly Cherry-Evans will not be lining up at halfback for the Manly Sea Eagles.

His departure to the Sydney Roosters caught everyone off guard, but the club wasted no time finding a replacement, signing Jamal Fogarty on a three-year deal.

Unfortunately for Fogarty, fans have begun questioning whether he can fill the shoes of the club legend.

But Fogarty isn't interested in filling anyone's shoes.

"He's probably the greatest half to play for the club and put that jersey on," Fogarty told the NRL website.

"That's something I've got to respect and acknowledge, but also I'm not as talented as Daly and I'm going to be Jamal. I'm not going to try and be him."

Questions have also been raised about whether Fogarty can transition into an attacking structure that has centred around one player for so many years.

For the 31-year-old, though, he believes that with a few adjustments, his style can truly compliment the Sea Eagles system.

"I've got to adjust my playing style to the team because there were a couple of games last year that they played in their style, where you were like, 'oh, jeez, they're a good team'. Fogarty said.

"Then I've got to still be able to be myself and feel confident to play my style. That's something we need to tinker with throughout the pre-season and nut a couple of things out. But I'd like to think that my style will suit the team.

"I'm a little bit controlled and calculated with how I do things and if I can do my job really well, then it allows the guys out wide to play that free style of footy."

Fans will only have to wait until Round 4 of the 2026 NRL season to see Fogarty and Cherry-Evans go head-to-head in what will be a mouthwatering clash.