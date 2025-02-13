Canberra Raiders veteran halfback Jamal Fogarty has confirmed he wants to remain in the nation's capital, but won't know his future until at least Round 6.

It was reported last week that the Raiders had knocked back an approach from Fogarty and his management to explore the open market immediately.

Instead, they will make the halfback wait until Round 6 when they have to make a decision over the club part of a mutual option in Fogarty's contract for 2026.

If the Raiders knock it back, Fogarty would be free to leave at the end of the 2025 season, and could negotiate from the moment Canberra make their decision.

Fogarty's option is mutual however and he could also take it up - albeit on far less money - for a number of weeks after the Raiders make their call.

Speaking to the Canberra Times, Fogarty confirmed that was the agreement, but that he wanted to stay in Canberra.

“That's what we agreed on. That was the contract terms and that's what it is,” he said.

“So round six when they make a yes-or-no decision whether they want to keep me or not.

“Hopefully it's a yes and I get to stay here. If not, we'll wait till round six.”

The timing of the contract option is intriguing given Ethan Sanders has arrived in the nation's capital and is viewed as the long-term number seven for the Raiders, potentially in partnership with Ethan Strange, who made the number six jersey his own in 2024.

He will likely start alongside Fogarty in 2025, but Sanders will be pushing for the spot, and it could be why the Raiders have ultimately elected to not let Fogarty test the open market until at least Round 6.

The former Titan, who has had injury issues during his time in Canberra, revealed he wants to stay at the club and confirmed his coach knows it, but if not, he also knows what he is able to offer a team.

“Yeah [I'm keen to stay]. ‘Stick' knows that,” Fogarty was quoted as saying by the publication.

“I've had a chat that I want to play in the NRL for as long as possible and hopefully that's here.

“I think I know what I offer to a team - communication, kicking game and steering the boys around.

“But if I don't get better at my job there's always going to be young kids coming through the system that are going to be hungry and determined to be where you are.

“Just because you're there in first grade, if you lose that [hunger] you're going to lose your jersey.”

Fogarty would likely be a hit on the open market for 2026, with a handful of clubs still looking for an upgrade at halfback, and next to no quality options available.

The 31-year-old has 94 NRL appearances under his belt.