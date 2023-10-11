New Zealand Warriors back Brayden Wiliame has officially called time on his NRL career.

Switching to the Warriors for one last crack at the NRL in 2023, the centre was set to play a role for the club in Andrew Webster's first season as coach, but after just two games, injuries ruined the remainder of his campaign.

He had originally signed a two-year deal with the Auckland-based outfit, but now won't see out the second year due to those injuries.

He confirmed the decision on his Instagram account.

“From a happy-go-lucky kid moving to Melbourne at 16 to now, a happy-go-lucky man, husband and father calling time on my footy career 14 years later. This journey has been anything but smooth. But I'm grateful for every moment because it's led me to exactly where I'm meant to be," Wiliame wrote on his Instagram account.

“Thank you to all the great clubs I've had the pleasure of playing for (not enough room to write you all). Thank you for all the friendships, the coaches and all the awesome experiences.

“I need to make particular mention to the @nzwarriors for their support since I arrived here both on and off the field. I came with every intention to play in the NRL again and though it was short-lived I'm proud as to be Warrior #273.

“My family and I have stories to last a lifetime because of this sport and we will be forever grateful.

“One door's closing and another one is opening. Excited as for what's next.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster paid praise to Wiliame for his professionalism despite injuries hampering his campaign.

“Brayden is a really special person who has brought so much to the club in the short time he has been with us,” Webster said in a club statement.

“He was set to be a really important part of our season only to be hampered by injuries but he still had a huge impact off the field with his professionalism and his mentoring skills. We all feel for him making this decision and I look forward to what's ahead for him.”

Wiliame's season with the Warriors came after his rugby league career looked to be all but over. 2022 saw him switch to rugby union following a release from the the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of 2021.

He had played 17 games for the Dragons over two years, to go with an earlier 23 games at the Manly Sea Eagles and six during his debut year at the Parramatta Eels in 2013.

In between the Sea Eagles and Dragons, Wiliame played 77 games for the Catalans Dragons during what was the best stint of his career.

He retires with a total of 125 top flight games, to go with 9 Tests for Fiji.