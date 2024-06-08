Interim Rabbitohs coach Ben Hornby is advocating for Latrell Mitchell's return to the State of Origin squad and to fill the void at left centre following Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's suspension for a high tackle on Reece Walsh in the first game.

Despite being sidelined due to injuries since his stellar performance in 2021, Mitchell is now one of the front-runners for selection in the crucial second game.

"Latrell has always been determined, I don't know why we thought he wasn't," Hornby expressed.

"He's so skilful and he's so big. That's a pretty good combination along with his speed and his fend. I know he's looking forward to a couple of big games and hopefully putting himself in the picture."

On his day, Mitchell is near unstoppable, however he has not consistently been at his peak this season. He has displayed glimpses of his exceptional talent since returning from suspension, but Origin selectors would likely need to see more.

Hornby also believes that Latrell's versatility makes him a strong candidate for the left centre position, a role in which he has excelled previously for the Sydney Roosters and for NSW.

Meanwhile, Cameron Murray remains an uncertain prospect for the upcoming games, nursing a hip flexor injury. While Murray's return would be a significant boost as captain for the Rabbitohs, his availability for the next match remains uncertain.

"At the moment with Cam, he's an outside chance of playing next week," Hornby stated on Murray's comeback.

"He's just on a week-by-week thing at the moment."