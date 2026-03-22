Jye Gray's rise at fullback is quickly shifting from a good news story to a serious question for the competition: just how high can he go if he's given the No.1 jersey week after week?\n\nAgainst the Tigers, Gray delivered a performance that captured both sides of his game. Explosive attack and relentless defensive commitment.\n\nHe announced himself early, crossing for the opening try after slicing through the left edge.\n\nBut it was the closing stages that truly underlined his value.\n\nAnd for Gray, the tone of that performance was set long before kick-off.\n\n“You know we got told to dig deep all week,” he told Zero Tackle after the Rabbitohs 20-16 win over the Tigers.\n\nWith the game on the line, Gray produced a try-saving tackle that preserved South Sydney's lead, before stepping up again in the dying moments to contest a dangerous attacking kick against Jahream Bula.\n\nIn a matter of minutes, he showed composure, courage, and game awareness well beyond his years.\n\nIt's what makes his trajectory so compelling.\n\nPost-match, coach Wayne Bennett summed it up in his typically understated fashion.\n\n“Yeah, he's quite remarkable at what he does and how he gets it done,” Bennett stated.\n\nThat “how” is what separates Gray.\n\nHe doesn't dominate physically like some of the game's elite fullbacks, but he's carved out his own blueprint, built on timing, positioning, and technique.\n\n“But you know he's got confidence in himself and belief in himself, and he knows there will be bigger guys jumping on him, so he's honed his technique to be able to handle that situation,” Bennett added.\n\nFor Gray, the mindset is just as important as the skillset.\n\nDespite his growing influence on the side, there's no sense of arrival—only urgency to keep proving himself.\n\n“You know there's still competition for positions. You have to put your best foot forward every week,” he shared on whether he feels the number one jersey is officially his.\n\n“I think it's just doing whatever I can for the team, whether that's putting my body on the line or yeah.\n\n“Everyone puts their body on the line. I barely made any tackles out there compared to some of our middle forwards, our nines, so you know everyone is doing the job for the team, and without the team we don't come away with the two points.”\n\nEven the final play, where he challenged Jahream Bula under the high ball, reflected both preparation and instinct.\n\n“We have been videoing it all week, you know. He's great in the air, and can take a bomb, so I knew I just had to compete and close my eyes and hope for the best,” he said on his game-changing play.\n\nNow with Gray and Mitchell both in the team, the young fullback has shared what it's like to finally share the field with the NSW star each week.\n\n“He's (Latrell) awesome. I've just gotta give him the ball,” he said.\n\n“He's so good. He's one of the best players in the game for a reason. When he's got his hands on the ball, as we saw tonight, he's so dangerous.\n\n“I was just lucky enough that he could play another position and there would be room for me in the team.”\n\nThat opportunity, first handed to him earlier in the season, hasn't been taken lightly.\n\n“Wayne gave me the number one in Round One, so I guess I just want to pay him back and the team and do whatever I can to help us get the two points and move in each week,” he said.\n\n“I was super stoked, don't get me wrong. I guess it was a bit of a surprise, but I had been training there all pre-season and building combinations on both sides with the ball. So yeah, it's awesome.”\n\nThere's a growing sense that this is no longer a temporary experiment.\n\nIf Gray continues to string together performances like this—impactful, composed, and selfless—then the fullback role could well be his long-term.\n\nAnd that brings us back to the central question.\n\nIf this is what Jye Gray looks like now, still early in his career, still refining his craft, what happens when he gets a full season, or multiple seasons, owning the position outright?\n\nBased on his current trajectory, the answer is becoming clearer each week: the ceiling might be a lot higher than anyone first imagined.