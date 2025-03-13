Henson Park, the historic home of the Newtown Jets, is undergoing a major $20 million upgrade, with funding secured from Inner West Council, the NSW and Federal Governments and the AFL.

The improvements will modernise facilities for both rugby league and AFL, enhancing the game-day experience for players, officials and fans.

The funding breakdown includes $5.5 million from Inner West Council, $5 million from the NSW Government, $2.5 million from the Federal Government, and a combined $6.5 million investment from the AFL across both upgrade stages.

Stage 1 is already underway, with new change rooms, a gym, community space and a grandstand extension set for completion in August 2025.

Stage 2 will follow, delivering additional amenities, including new toilets, a canteen, coaches' boxes and upgraded media facilities. The full upgrade is scheduled for completion by 2026.

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne emphasised the project's importance in cementing Henson Park's status as a premier venue for both rugby league and women's AFL.

“We are increasing our investment in the renovation of Henson Park to make sure that the facilities for spectators and fans will be as good as the modern change rooms we are constructing for the players,” Byrne said, speaking with AFL.com.

“This $20 million investment will secure Henson Park as the home of the Newtown Jets and as a hub for women's AFL.”

With the Sydney Swans' AFLW team also calling Henson Park home, the venue has become a key location for both codes.

Byrne noted the growth of AFL at the ground, expecting attendance numbers to increase further following the upgrades.

“The crowds we have been attracting to AFL at Henson have been bigger, and they'll only grow as a result of this investment.”

The redevelopment will reinforce Henson Park's standing as a key sporting hub, ensuring it remains a vital venue for rugby league and women's football well into the future.