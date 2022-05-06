Canterbury forward Tevita Pangai Junior is set to come under the scrutiny of the NRL's match review after striking Canberra's Adam Elliott with his forearm.

The incident in question occurred in the opening 10 minutes of the Raiders' 10-point win over the Bulldogs, with Pangai Junior placed on report.

After the pair were brought to the ground in a tackle, Pangai Junior was seen pushing his arm into Elliott's head, prompting the match referee to take action

Speaking on Fox League's coverage, Steve Roach said the 26-year-old will be in hot water for the incident.

"Bit of manhandling there, a bit of a facial," Roach said. "He'll get done for that... the way the game is today.

"He'll be in a little bit of trouble about that one."

Pangai Junior has been well-known to the league judiciary in the past, including two incidents in the pre-season of this year.

The former Bronco had his tenure at Red Hill come to an abrupt end last year after being handed a four-game ban for a crusher tackle on Rabbitoh Cam Murray.

Pangai Junior would soon sign an immediate move to Penrith for the remainder of the 2021 season before joining Canterbury.

The NRL are set to release their match review findings from Friday's matches in the coming hours.