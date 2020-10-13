The New South Wales coaching staff are believed to be holding concerns surrounding the health of Rosters five-eighth Luke Keary.

Keary has long battled concussions during his career, with former Penrith star Scott Sattler reporting that Brad Fittler may reframe from selecting the Clive Churchill medalist due to his history of head knocks.

“I’m also hearing there is a bit of a concern for Freddie (Brad Fittler)… and that coaching team for the NSW Blues, there is a concern with Luke Keary and the head knocks he gets,” Sattler said on SEN Sportsday.

“The more you get knocked out, the shorter your wick gets… you get knocked out a lot easier.

“He has suffered some pretty bad head knocks, and there are some concerns with playing Keary at Origin level.”

Keary has long-waited for a call-up to NSW after playing second fiddle to James Maloney for some time.

Sattler was also concerned with the Blues’ depth at five-eighth if Keary is set to miss out on an Origin debut.

“If he goes down early with concussion, is there someone to replace him?”

Gary Belcher believed Raiders star Jack Wighton could make a switch to play in Keary’s absence.

The Roosters star has been selected into the Blues’ extended squad, with game one of the series on November 4 at Adelaide Oval.