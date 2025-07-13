Gold Coast Titans head coach Des Hasler has confirmed he plans to coach the club into 2026 despite multiple reports suggesting the opposite will be the case.

Hasler, who oversaw his side fall short against the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday evening in their latest loss, reportedly has a clause in his contract that allows the club to make the remainder of it null and void should they not make the finals in 2025.

Hasler is in his second season at the Titans, who currently sit bottom of the table, and the under-pressure boss could even fail to see out the season.

But the head coach, speaking after the loss to Brisbane, said the speculation is unfounded.

"I don't take any notice of reports because I know what we've got here and I know what's been said, so the speculation is unfounded," Hasler said during his post-match press conference.

"We have only been at it 18 months. I'm not trying to make excuses, I'm one of the most competitive people that you could come across, and it's not something I am enjoying, particularly when I know what's in the four walls.

"I think if you're going to be fair, if you're not looking at it in a biased way or you don't have an agenda, there are some great signs there tonight."

The Titans, who have only played a single finals game in the last nine years and have lost five of their last six, are now the odds on favourite for the wooden spoon, having used all three of their byes and being two points shy of a host of teams ahead of them.

Despite the struggles, Titans captain and Queensland forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui said Hasler has the support of the playing group - something else that has been challenged in reports during the last week.

"For sure, I think every week, no matter what the situation is, you go out and play for your coach," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"Nothing changes for me, same mentality every week."