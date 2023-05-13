Queensland coach Billy Slater has heaped further praise on Canberra forward Corey Horsburgh as the in-form Raider looks to strengthen his case for an Origin debut.

Horsburgh is among the pack of fringe forwards Slater is likely to consider for Game 1 of the 2023 series, which will take place at Adelaide Oval on May 31.

That date leaves any remaining selection contenders with two rounds to prove their worth to Slater, who is unlikely to have his forward pack locked in for the series opener.

Horsburgh will be joined by Tom Gilbert, J'maine Hopgood and Thoms Flegler in being in the frame for a squad spot, while David Fifita, Felise Kaufusi, Reuben Cotter and Christian Welch will hold plans to return to the Origin stage.

Slater has previously flagged his selection planning for his bevy of forward options, with Horsburgh's name raised as a potential bolter for this year's series.

The Maroons coach has again been left impressed by Horsburgh's season-to-date, with the Raiders forward well and truly on Slater's radar.

“I am watching all the Queensland guys closely and Corey is one who has caught my eye,” Slater told News Corp.

“He is displaying some traits on the field that I see value in.

“He is doing a fantastic job. The Raiders have won four in a row now and Corey has been in the middle of the field for the first 70 minutes of games.

“He isn't just out there either, he is contributing every set and nearly every play he has his feet moving. That's one trait that is very important in the middle of the park. Those guys who have a high workrate and keep moving their feet doesn't go unnoticed with me.

“Corey constantly leads their kick chase. He has been great and to have him available for Queensland is a real luxury for us.

“Corey is one guy saying 'don't forget about me, I can do the job'.”

Horsburgh's next chance to strengthen his Origin prospects will come on Saturday night when the Raiders host Parramatta at GIO Stadium.

Canberra will face the Sea Eagles next Sunday ahead of Origin selection, while a Round 13 clash with the Rabbitohs is scheduled four days out from the Adelaide clash.