Brandon Wakeham has made his long-awaited return to rugby league, pulling on the boots for the first time in 285 days after drug supply charges against him were dropped late last year.

The Fiji international played 25 minutes for Manly's reserve grade side against Penrith over the weekend, marking the end of a turbulent chapter that left his career in limbo.

Wakeham was arrested in May 2023 and stood down under the NRL's no-fault policy while awaiting the legal process to unfold.

Throughout the ordeal, he maintained his innocence, and in November, the charges were officially withdrawn.

For Wakeham, the opportunity to lace up the boots again was something he wasn't sure would ever come.

“This morning when I woke up, I thought about the last year and what had happened,” he admitted, speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I thought it had all been taken away from me last year.”

After signing a train-and-trial deal with Manly, Wakeham has spent the past month training with the NRL squad, hoping to rebuild his career. While his immediate future at the top level remains uncertain, he is determined to keep pushing for another shot.

“The NRL is still the dream,” Wakeham said.

“I'm just happy to be back out there today after almost a year of not playing.”

The 24-year-old last featured in the NRL for the Wests Tigers in 2023, making 15 appearances before his legal troubles derailed his career.

Now, with his name cleared and his boots back on, Wakeham is ready to prove he still belongs on rugby league's biggest stage.

“I'm thankful I've been given this opportunity to come back to the club. I've tried to put my best foot forward, so we'll see what happens from that.”