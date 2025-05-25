Queensland Maroons centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow failed to finish training on Sunday afternoon ahead of Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

The star Dolphins fullback who will again run out at centre for his state was training with his Maroons teammates on Sunday afternoon in an opposed session against QLD Cup outfit the Sunshine Coast Falcons when he suffered what has been described as a knee knock.

Despite the concern - and Tabuai-Fidow being unable to finish the session - the Queensland Rugby League are still confident there are no major issues, and that he will be fine to take his spot on Wednesday evening in Brisbane.

"He got a bump, got a knee clash in the opposed session, but there are no major concerns," a QRL spokesperson said per NRL.com.

Queensland will be desperate to have Tabuai-Fidow available for the series opener, with the star back bringing pace and agility that has created major headaches for the Blues outside defensive men in recent series.

He is also the likely fill in at fullback should Queensland experience any issues to Kalyn Ponga throughout the game. The Dolphin played fullback for much of Game 1 last year after Reece Walsh was knocked out in the opening exchanges.

The Maroons, if they were to go into Game 1 without Tabuai-Fidow, will likely bring 18th man Jesse Arthars into the side on the wing, shuffling Valentine Holmes back into the centres after he was named on the wing for the series opener.