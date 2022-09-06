Though the club has officially committed to Anthony Griffin starting the 2023 season as head coach, there are reports that another St George Illawarra Dragons legend could already be waiting in the wings if next season gets off to a rocky start at the joint venture.

NewsCorp journalist Brent Read has claimed that premiership-winning Dragon Dean Young could be next in line for the head coaching role, after previously filling the role in an interim capacity during 2020 prior to Griffin's appointment.

There has been intense scrutiny on Griffin after another lacklustre year ended in disappointment for the Red V, but with contract negotiations with Ben Hunt currently ongoing and Griffin's future believed to be a vital part of those discussions, the club has confirmed Griffin will still be in charge come Round 1, 2023.

Young is currently working as an assistant coach under Todd Payten at the Cowboys and is believed to have recently signed an extension – but despite the multitude of circumstances working against any deal, Read claims Young’s eventual move to the Red V is almost inevitable.

“The drums are beating that (Griffin) won’t be there for the long-term,” Read told Triple M.

“Young is the name that keeps getting tossed around, that eventually he’ll take over for Hook whenever that may be.”

Despite reports of Young’s extension in Townsville, Read’s suggestion remained unaffected.

“I don’t think it will matter, Dean will be there eventually.

“There are a few things at play. Young’s name keeps being linked with but job, but his Dad is chairman which makes it a bit hard – the appearance wouldn’t be great.

“But he’s the guy they’d be looking at to eventually take over from Griffin.

Young played every one of his 209 NRL games for St George Illawarra, and also represented both his state and country at the game’s highest levels.