NRL Rd 13 - Knights v Tigers
NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: Blake Green of the Newcastle Knights during the round 13 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium on August 08, 2020 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Blake Green is set to turn his back on the Bulldogs and stay at Newcastle in 2021.

Green signed a one-year-deal with Canterbury but Brent Read reports the 34-year-old will play one last season at the Knights and then join the coaching staff in 2022.

“There was a bit of talk Blake Green might end up staying in Newcastle,” Read said on Triple M and reported by Fox Sports’ Mark St John.  

“He signed a one-year-deal with Canterbury after this season, but there was talk he might stay in Newcastle because they came to him with a deal to stay next year and eventually become a coach.

“It looks like that will happen. I would expect that to get rubber-stamped soon.

Green played three games for the Knights and 12 games for the Warriors in 2020 before a knee injury ended his season.