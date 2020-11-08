Blake Green is set to turn his back on the Bulldogs and stay at Newcastle in 2021.

Green signed a one-year-deal with Canterbury but Brent Read reports the 34-year-old will play one last season at the Knights and then join the coaching staff in 2022.

“There was a bit of talk Blake Green might end up staying in Newcastle,” Read said on Triple M and reported by Fox Sports’ Mark St John.

“He signed a one-year-deal with Canterbury after this season, but there was talk he might stay in Newcastle because they came to him with a deal to stay next year and eventually become a coach.

“It looks like that will happen. I would expect that to get rubber-stamped soon.

Green played three games for the Knights and 12 games for the Warriors in 2020 before a knee injury ended his season.