Wests Tigers have confirmed their extended NSW Cup squad, including several players recruited from rival NRL teams.
Greek international centre Nick Mougios headlines the NSW Cup team - Western Suburbs Magpies - alongside future NRL playmaker Iverson Matai, former Parramatta Eels utility back Samuel Loizou and prop Nick Lui-Toso, who arrives from the St George Illawarra Dragons.
After coming through the South Sydney Rabbitohs junior system, he was a Rabbitohs NSW Cup squad member in 2021 and 2022.
Versatile in a number of positions, such as in the centres, at fullback, on the wing or in the halves, he memorably scored a full-length of the field try for Greece in the Rugby League World Cup. Mougios also captained the Rabbitohs to a Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final win in 2019.
Only 25 years of age, his arrival could see him become the answer to the Wests Tigers centre problems if he can have a solid season in reserve grade and may even earn himself a deal with the first-grade team next season.
The roster also includes Wests Tigers train-and-triallists Cayne Nicholas, Declan Casey, Joshua Finau, Reuben Porter and Sione Vaihu. However, the Western Suburbs Magpies have lost over 20 players from last season's team.
|2024 GAINS
Gordon Whippy (Ipswich Jets), Samuel Loizou (Parramatta Eels), Declan Casey (Canterbury Bulldogs), Harradyn Wilson (Manly Sea Eagles), Johny Lee Gabrael (Cronulla Sharks), Joshua Finau (Cronulla Sharks), Nick Mougios (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Nick Lui-Toso (St George Illawarra Dragons), Noah Ryan (Canberra Raiders), Petelo Kepaoa (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Porter (North Sydney Bears), Ryan Garner (Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles), Steven Taupau Sako (Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles), Tyler Colley (Sydney Roosters), Tuarae Rawhiti (Normanby)
|2024 LOSSES
Aden Perry, Aitasi James (Manly Sea Eagles), Apisalome Saukuru, Bruce Ward (Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles), Christian Ma'anaima (North Sydney Bears), Cooper Talau, Jack Boyling (North Sydney Bears), James Roumanos (Toulouse Olympique), Lachlan Poko, Manaia Cherrington (Ipswich Jets), Will Saunders, Dean Blore, Jordan Hill, Kade Hill, Liam Harris (York Knights), Semisi Kioa, Sione Hopoate, Israel Ogden (North Sydney Bears), Tony Pellow (Entrance Tigers), Will Smith (Western Suburbs), Rob Miller
2024 SQUAD
Bailey Hodges, Cayne Nicholas, Declan Casey, Finnley Neilsen, Gordon Whippy, Harradyn Wilson, Herman Tofaeono, Iverson Matai, James Valevatu, Jay Kirk, Jimmy Ngutlik, John Tuivaiti, Johny Lee Gabrael, Joshua Finau, Nick Lui-Toso, Nick Mougios, Noah Ryan, Petelo Kepaoa, Reuben Porter, Ryan Garner, Samuel McGregor, Samuel Loizou, Sione Vaihu, Steven Taupau Sako, Tuarae Rawhiti, Tyler Colley, Vaka Aho
Likely Round 1 NSW Cup Team
1. Declan Casey
2. Alex Lobb
3. Nick Mougios
4. Josh Feledy
5. Samuel Loizou
6. Latu Fainu
7. Iverson Matai
8. Jordan Miller
9. Jake Simpkin
10. Samuela Fainu
11. Brandon Tumeth
12. Lachlan Galvin
13. Sione Fainu
14. Gordon Whippy
15. Reuben Porter
16. Nick Lui-Toso
17. Chris Faagutu