Wests Tigers have confirmed their extended NSW Cup squad, including several players recruited from rival NRL teams.

Greek international centre Nick Mougios headlines the NSW Cup team - Western Suburbs Magpies - alongside future NRL playmaker Iverson Matai, former Parramatta Eels utility back Samuel Loizou and prop Nick Lui-Toso, who arrives from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

After coming through the South Sydney Rabbitohs junior system, he was a Rabbitohs NSW Cup squad member in 2021 and 2022.

Versatile in a number of positions, such as in the centres, at fullback, on the wing or in the halves, he memorably scored a full-length of the field try for Greece in the Rugby League World Cup. Mougios also captained the Rabbitohs to a Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final win in 2019.

Only 25 years of age, his arrival could see him become the answer to the Wests Tigers centre problems if he can have a solid season in reserve grade and may even earn himself a deal with the first-grade team next season.

The roster also includes Wests Tigers train-and-triallists Cayne Nicholas, Declan Casey, Joshua Finau, Reuben Porter and Sione Vaihu. However, the Western Suburbs Magpies have lost over 20 players from last season's team.

2024 SQUAD

Bailey Hodges, Cayne Nicholas, Declan Casey, Finnley Neilsen, Gordon Whippy, Harradyn Wilson, Herman Tofaeono, Iverson Matai, James Valevatu, Jay Kirk, Jimmy Ngutlik, John Tuivaiti, Johny Lee Gabrael, Joshua Finau, Nick Lui-Toso, Nick Mougios, Noah Ryan, Petelo Kepaoa, Reuben Porter, Ryan Garner, Samuel McGregor, Samuel Loizou, Sione Vaihu, Steven Taupau Sako, Tuarae Rawhiti, Tyler Colley, Vaka Aho

Likely Round 1 NSW Cup Team

1. Declan Casey

2. Alex Lobb

3. Nick Mougios

4. Josh Feledy

5. Samuel Loizou

6. Latu Fainu

7. Iverson Matai

8. Jordan Miller

9. Jake Simpkin

10. Samuela Fainu

11. Brandon Tumeth

12. Lachlan Galvin

13. Sione Fainu

14. Gordon Whippy

15. Reuben Porter

16. Nick Lui-Toso

17. Chris Faagutu