The Melbourne Storm have suffered back to back Grand Final defeats, and many fans believe they can't get over that final jump.

Storm captain Harry Grant has backed his side to once again rise to the challenge in 2026 though, despite losing key personnel in the off-season.

Craig Bellamy's men fell short of a premiership breakthrough in consecutive deciders, going down to the Penrith Panthers in the 2024 Grand Final before surrendering a 22-12 halftime lead to lose 26-22 to the Brisbane Broncos in the 2025 season finale.

Speaking after being named the 2025 International Rugby League Golden Boot winner as the men's representative player of the year, Grant acknowledged the scale of the challenge facing the Storm but backed the club's ability to respond.

“It's a big challenge and every year's a challenge; every team's going to face a challenge to get themselves in the right position through pre-season, get themselves fit, healthy, ready to go for the start of the season,” Grant told NRL.com.

“Then obviously the season's a challenge in itself, the length of it, the unpredictability of it and all the things that come with it, so it's always a challenge.

“But I think if there's one thing about the Melbourne Storm, it's always to embrace that and really go after that.”

The Storm have missed the finals just three times since entering the competition in 1998 and will again be expected to feature prominently in 2026, despite several significant departures.

The exits of star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and powerful forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona leave sizeable gaps in Bellamy's squad, while reigning Dally M second-rower of the year Eli Katoa has been ruled out of the entire 2026 season due to injury.

Grant admitted there are still several positions up for grabs heading into the new campaign.

“I think the big thing is there's a fair few spots up for grabs in our team; it's not set in stone, it's not pencilled in,” he said.

“Looking to Round 1, there's a fair few that we don't know who's going to be playing where, so a pre-season's really important.”

Despite the changes, Grant remains confident the Storm's standards and culture will again drive a strong response.

After falling agonisingly short in consecutive deciders, Melbourne will enter 2026 determined to turn pain into motivation as they chase another premiership under Bellamy.