Bulldogs premiership coach Phil Gould has suggested Trent Barrett pull out of his 2021 deal with Canterbury as club heads continue to cause a rift.

The ongoing tensions between chairman Lynne Anderson and George Coorey have led to speculation that the club are set for a nosedive, while club CEO Andrew Hill and football manager Steve Price also have a known falling out.

It is understood that Anderson had attempted to have Coorey removed from his position with the club following allegations that he had shown inappropriate behaviour with female representatives of the club.

Gould said that Barrett would be better off staying away from Belmore as he looks to take over for the 2021 season.

“I’m sure that Trent Barrett doesn’t know what he’s getting himself into and if I was associated with Trent Barrett in any way, shape or for­­­m I think I’d be advising him to reconsider his decision,” Gould told 100% Footy.

“I just think this is going to deteriorate into a real mess in the coming weeks, and I just can’t see a way out.

“I think it’s just too much for him to take on at this time, given what happened to him at Manly, and given that his next NRL appointment is very, very important.

“He’s in a really good club at the moment at the Panthers, he’s got a great role and is doing a tremendous job.

“I’d be nearly inclined to decline it and go back to where he is and just wait a little bit more time because the Bulldogs is an absolute mess. Behind the scenes it is a toxic mess.”

Gould added that while the on-field glamour is there, the tensions higher up should make the head coaching job an unattractive one.

“These young blokes they want to jump into the first job they can get,” Gould said.

“There’s only 16 jobs a year, it’s more money than he’s earning at the moment, he’s got family and commitments and I can understand the desire to get in there and think he can do something with the Bulldogs.

“But right at the moment behind the scenes, nothing is working.”