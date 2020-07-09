Titans veteran Anthony Don looks set to pen a new deal with the club, according The Courier Mail.

The report states that he is on the verge of rubber stamping a 12-month extension that would likely see him finish his career on the Gold Coast.

It comes after the 32-year old revealed last week he was weighing up his options.

Don’s manager Chris Orr of PSM confirmed on Wednesday night that he is keen to finalise a one-year deal with the Titans.

“We’re hoping to renew ‘The Don’ for another year, he doesn’t want to go anywhere,” Orr told The Courier Mail.

“He is really happy with the new environment at the Titans, he loves Justin Holbrook, and he is enjoying the senior mentoring he is doing with the younger players.

“He is a proud Gold Coast boy and he is the ultimate professional, Don delivers every time.

“He has been a player of the year for the Titans and not many wingers can say that, so he’s done the club proud.”