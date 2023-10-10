The NRL have confirmed Adam Gee will miss the opening weekend of the Pacific Championships, with Grant Atkins handed the match of the weekend.
In a trend which now carries over from the NRL finals series, Ashley Klein, who has long been rated by those in charge as the best official in the game, will miss on-field action in Townsville and instead will perform double duty in the bunker on Saturday for both the Jillarros and Kangaroos' fixtures.
Todd Smith will take charge of the Jillaroos fixture against New Zealand, while Grant Atkins referees the Kangaroos game.
On Sunday afternoon, Liam Kennedy will referee the Fiji vs Samoa women's game in Port Moresby, before Peter Gough controls the first match of the Pacific Bowl series between the Kumuls and Cook Islands.
Here are all the appointments for this weekend.
Australian Jillaroos vs Kiwi Ferns
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Darian Furner
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby touch judge: Wyatt Raymond
Australian Kangaroos vs Toa Samoa
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby touch judge: Darian Furner
Fetu Samoa vs Fiji Bulikula
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Ziggy Przeklasa-Aadamski
Standby touch judge: Chris Butler
Papua New Guinea Kumuls vs Cook Islands Atu
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Ziggy Prezklasa-Adamski and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby touch judge: Chris Sutton