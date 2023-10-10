The NRL have confirmed Adam Gee will miss the opening weekend of the Pacific Championships, with Grant Atkins handed the match of the weekend.

In a trend which now carries over from the NRL finals series, Ashley Klein, who has long been rated by those in charge as the best official in the game, will miss on-field action in Townsville and instead will perform double duty in the bunker on Saturday for both the Jillarros and Kangaroos' fixtures.

Todd Smith will take charge of the Jillaroos fixture against New Zealand, while Grant Atkins referees the Kangaroos game.

On Sunday afternoon, Liam Kennedy will referee the Fiji vs Samoa women's game in Port Moresby, before Peter Gough controls the first match of the Pacific Bowl series between the Kumuls and Cook Islands.

Here are all the appointments for this weekend.

Australian Jillaroos vs Kiwi Ferns

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Darian Furner

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby touch judge: Wyatt Raymond

Australian Kangaroos vs Toa Samoa

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby touch judge: Darian Furner

Fetu Samoa vs Fiji Bulikula

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Ziggy Przeklasa-Aadamski

Standby touch judge: Chris Butler

Papua New Guinea Kumuls vs Cook Islands Atu

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Ziggy Prezklasa-Adamski and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby touch judge: Chris Sutton