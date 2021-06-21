NSW v QLD - State Of Origin: Game 1
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Jarome Luai of the Blues points at Daly Cherry-Evans of the Maroons during game one of the 2021 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The teams for Game 2 have been announced! Who are you tipping to get the win at Suncorp?

2021-06-27T09:50:00ZSuncorp Stadium
QLD
NSW
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
3 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
4 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
5 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Christian WelchChristian Welch
9 Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
11 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
12 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
13 Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ben HuntBen Hunt
15 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
16 David FifitaDavid Fifita
17 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
 RESERVES
18 Coen HessCoen Hess
19 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
 
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Brian To’oBrian To’o 2
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 3
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jack WightonJack Wighton 14
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 15
Payne HaasPayne Haas 16
Liam MartinLiam Martin 17
 RESERVES
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 18
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 19
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 20