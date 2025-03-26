Paul Gallen has called on the NRL to introduce mandatory post-match press conferences for referees, arguing that officials should be held publicly accountable for their decisions just as players and coaches are.

The former NSW Origin skipper made the case following a weekend of controversial calls, growing unrest among NRL coaches and the recent scrapping of Graham Annesley's weekly briefings.

Gallen's comments come after Wayne Bennett, Ricky Stuart and Cameron Ciraldo all expressed frustration over what they view as increasingly inconsistent officiating, particularly around hip-drop tackles, obstruction rulings and even a baffling penalty against Josh Curran for “impersonating a match official.”

The situation has been exacerbated by a pre-season directive from NRL headquarters instructing coaches to refrain from publicly commenting on referees.

Gallen said it's time for referees to step up and front the music like the rest of the game's key figures.

“Why shouldn't the referee have to after had some pretty contentious decisions?” he asked on Wide World of Sports.

“That's why I've always maintained I wouldn't mind seeing the referees do a post-match press conference.”

He added that coaches' emotional responses post-game are completely understandable.

“You've got to remember, they've just finished a game of footy, and they're in there within five, maybe 10 minutes post-game. Their emotions are high. They've just spoken to their players, they've seen the disappointment in their eyes. It's a hard situation.”

Gallen made it clear he wasn't attacking the entire refereeing corps, conceding they “do a pretty good job most of the time,” but said the lack of explanation for match-defining calls is untenable.

“There are some decisions that are very, very crucial in games that people want answers about.”

One of Gallen's biggest gripes remains the six-again rule, which he described as a “mystery tour,” citing inconsistencies in its application and a lack of transparency.

“In the three Channel Nine games – Storm-Panthers, Broncos-Cowboys, Eels-Bulldogs – there was more than 20 indiscretions in every single game,” he said.

“In the Melbourne-Penrith game, there were 14 penalties and ten six-to-gos. That's 24 indiscretions. Could you imagine if there were 24 penalties blown? Fans would be absolutely blowing up.”

“But the fact that six-to-go just carries on, the referees don't have to answer for it. I hate the six to go. Always have, but it seems like it's here to stay for the moment.”