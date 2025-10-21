One of several players that are currently without a deal for the 2026 NRL season, forward Adam Elliott has found himself linked to two rival teams after

A mainstay of the Newcastle Knights' forward pack, Elliott was sorely missed by the club this season and only managed seven appearances after going down with a biceps injury in Round 12.

Although he is coming to the backend of his playing career, the 30-year-old still has plenty to give on the rugby league field and is likely to find multiple suitors in the coming months as he looks to secure a new contract.

Previously attracting the interest of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the two-time Indigenous All Stars representative has now found himself linked to two other clubs outside of the top eight.

Currently without a contract for next season, News Corp reports that both the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers have been "asked to consider" whether they would be interested in the services of Elliott.

"It is obviously very frustrating with me being injured," Elliott told The Newcastle Herald in May, speaking on his playing future.

"I want to get back and get some consistent footy under my belt. I'm sure something will come to the forefront in the coming months.