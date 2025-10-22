Fringe Penrith Panthers winger John Fonua has been reportedly handed a contract upgrade for 2026.\n\nPrevious reports suggested he had re-signed with the club through to the end of 2027 - although in what capacity was unclear.\n\nNew reports suggest that his impressive reserve grade form, which led to an NRL debut in the second last round of 2025 when Ivan Cleary rested 16 players against the Canterbury Bulldogs, will now see him take an upgraded Top 30 deal for 2026.\n\nThe Panthers still have spots to fill for next season - as many as six - and are also looking for depth in their backline after the departure of Daine Laurie.\n\nWhile Dylan Edwards' 2025 back-up is yet to find a new club, Fonua could be the player now closest to winning some regular first grade time, with Wide World of Sports' The Mole indicating he is being earmarked as the possible Edwards fill in during 2025 should he suffer an injury or again make the New South Wales Blues State of Origin side.\n\nThe 25-year-old, who at one point gave up on rugby league before returning this season, has played for the New South Wales under-18 side in the pre-COVID era.\n\nThat 2017 junior representative side featured Fonua at the back, with other names like Sebastian Kri, Teig Wilton, Zac Lomax, Luke Metcalf, Payne Haas, Lindsay Smith and Josh Curran included against a Queensland side which featured Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Tom Gilbert, J'maine Hopgood, Tanah Boyd, Cory Paix, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Murray Taulagi.