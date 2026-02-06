Bigger and better than ever before, this year's edition includes detailed content on all 17 clubs, with profiles of every single contracted player, including all of those on development deals this year.

You'll also get team lists, club records, 2025 statistics, and 2026 season expectations for each club, best 17s, and a full rundown of what to look forward to in preparation for the 2026 season.

"I am incredibly excited to launch the NRL Season Guide for 2026. A power of work has gone into this year's guide, we're going bigger and better than ever," Zero Digital Sports' Managing Editor, Mark Stevens said on the launch of the guide.

