Fox League has confirmed a significant on-air shake-up for the 2026 NRL season, with the return of Yvonne O'Keefe as one of the network's headline presenters.



The popular host, who stepped back from television duties following the birth of her second child with journalist Chris O'Keefe, will return to screens next season, marking a major reshuffle behind the Fox League desk.



O'Keefe previously fronted NRL 360 and other key programs before taking maternity leave earlier this year.



According to Code Sports, her comeback will lead to a series of high-profile changes within Fox Sports' rugby league coverage.



Former Manly Sea Eagles premiership winner Kieran Foran, who retired in July, will also take on a full-time role as an analyst after impressing viewers in 2025.

Foran will balance his media commitments with a new job as an assistant coach at the Sea Eagles, reuniting with Anthony Seibold.



Behind the scenes, Mitch Diffin, a former NRL 360 producer, has been promoted to head of rugby league, while Jamie Lockyer becomes head of cricket, and Joe Bromham remains executive director of sport.



Fox Sports boss Steve Crawley praised the next generation of talent coming through.



“In our world, it's hard to find good young producers, and I feel like I've got the best young producers in Australian broadcasting,” he said in a statement.



Fox League will continue to boast a star-studded commentary team featuring Matty Johns, Cooper Cronk, Braith Anasta, Greg Alexander, Michael Ennis, Nathan Hindmarsh, Shaun Johnson, Mal Meninga, Lara Pitt, Gorden Tallis, Warren Smith, Andrew Voss, and others.



O'Keefe's return caps off a big year for the presenter, who will juggle family life with her on-air duties as she makes her long-awaited comeback to rugby league broadcasting.