Ethan Ferguson, a former teenage prodigy, has decided to make his return to the professional rugby league field after a two-year hiatus from the 13-man code.

Departing the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of the 2023 season due to prioritising his mental health, Ferguson has decided to make a comeback to the sport and has agreed to join the Tweed Seagulls in the QLD Cup competition for next season.

The cousin of Latrell and Shaquai Mitchell, Ferguson was regarded as one of the best young centre prospects coming through the ranks, which saw him represent the Under-19s NSW Blues in 2023 and also earn Australian Schoolboy honours.

With the Seagulls affiliated with the Gold Coast Titans, it is possible that he could potentially find himself back on the NRL path in the coming seasons also had already played multiple NSW Cup matches for the Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights in the past.

"First I want to give all glory to God because without his guidance I wouldn't have been able to make it through everything I've gone through," Ferguson posted on social media.

"Secondly, I want to give a massive thankyou to my beautiful fiance Chloe Puliuvea and our amazgin son for helping me get through my mental health journey and really making my life such an amazing journey.

"I honestly didn't know if I'd ever make this post or if I'll ever step onto a field again but I'm glad to announce that I'M BACK.

"Thankyou to all my support team/family for giving me endless amounts of support and encouragement. Your support throughout my mental health journey really helped save my life and turned it around and for that I'm forever grateful.