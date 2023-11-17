Shane Flanagan has reportedly locked up the signature of Tom Eisenhuth as he continues his attempt to rebuild the St George Illawarra Dragons.

While all the attention around the Red V has been their long list of potential targets for 2025 that includes Joseph Manu, Thomas Dearden and Addin Fonua-Blake - provided he can gain his release from the New Zealand Warriors - the Dragons still have three spots available for 2024.

Flanagan has made no secret of his desire to rapidly turn things around at the joint-venture, with the club chopping and changing where possible since the announcement that he would be taking over as coach.

Flanagan has also openly discussed the Dragons' need to become a fitter team with a winning attitude, and News Corp are reporting the club has signed a player who ticks both of those criteria, with Eisenhuth set to join for 2024.

It was reported a fortnight ago that the Penrith Panthers may have been the favourites for Eisenhuth, albeit on a supplementary contract, however, it's understood the Dragons will have the capacity to move Eisenhuth straight into their top 30.

The utility, who can play either centre or in the second-row, was a confirmed departure from the Storm at the end of the 2023 campaign alongside a number of other players, but has been an important part of Craig Bellamy's side in the Victorian capital in recent years.

While he took quite some time to play consistent first-grade, Eisenhuth has often done just that in recent seasons for the Victorian club, racking up 58 appearances across five seasons for the Storm.

That goes with his debut appearance for the Panthers.

Eisenhuth could well find himself playing plenty of first-grade for the Dragons, who had major issues in depth across their forward pack during a disastrous 2023 season.

With Jack Bird potentially being needed elsewhere in the team, it means Jaydn Su'a and Dan Russell could be the starting second-rowers, leaving Eisenhuth close to first-grade.