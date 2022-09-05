Just weeks after his own Super League club were forced to deny rumours that he wanted to leave, Wigan’s John Bateman has used unconventional means to officially announce his desire to return to the NRL.

The former Canberra Raiders’ back-rower utilised current club captain and Test teammate Elliott Whitehead to convey the message, using a text message to tell the Raiders captain to bring his name up during the NRL Finals launch this week.

“He was messaging me a minute ago… he said ‘mention me’,” Whitehead told the Daily Telegraph.

And mention him he did - Whitehead went on to explain the influence Bateman left on the team despite the situation he was forced into by the global pandemic.

“He definitely left before his time was over in the NRL – but he had his reasons.

“I think if COVID wasn’t around he would not have left, but because of COVID, he didn’t get to see his daughter, it was hard for him.

“If people could (travel) back and forth, I think it would have been a different story for both (Bateman) and George Williams.

“Family is a massive thing, you can’t begrudge them moving home.”

Bateman was hugely important in the Raiders’ breakthrough 2019 season, which ended in a Grand Final appearance. He is contracted to the Wigan Warriors through to the end of 2024, and the club have previously confirmed they won’t be granting him a release without a hefty transfer fee.

Links have already been reported between Bateman and the Wests Tigers, with the Dolphins believed to be a candidate for his services as well thanks to his relationship with former England national team coach Wayne Bennett.

Despite Bateman’s absence from the Australian game, Whitehead was quick to point out that his influence was still felt at the club as they prepare for a return to the finals.

“John was a massive part of what we did in 2019. He’s a winner, he loves to compete. He brought a lot to the team in that respect, we still have that in us.”

The Raiders will face the Storm in an Elimination final this week, but after beating the Melbourne side in their last four outings, the eighth-placed Raiders are confident they can keep their momentum going.

“We’re not here to make up the numbers,” Whitehead said.

“We definitely feel like we can give it a shake. We’ve been consistent in the back end of the season, and in the games we’ve lost, we beat ourselves.”