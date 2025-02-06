While fans are eagerly awaiting the blockbuster NRL matches at Allegiant Stadium in less than a month, one fiery prop is foaming at the mouth for a different footy tournament.

Dylan Napa, former Sydney Roosters and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs prop, is headed to Vegas to join his cousin in the NRL's Vegas 9s tournament.

Lining up for the Brooklyn Kings in March, Napa told nrl.com.au that the link-up between the two parties has been a long time coming.

“I have had a relationship with the Brooklyn Kings, and I was talking to them even before COVID,” Napa admitted.

While he had been in talks with the New York-based club for over five years, the premiership-winning forward revealed he had a bit of help before landing a place in the side.

“I have got a good mate from Sydney, Scott Ferris, who is involved with the Brooklyn Kings and he introduced me to the management.

“I am grateful that they invited me, and I am happy to help promote the game in America in any way I can.”

While Napa is thrilled to be able to raise awareness for the game, he also highlighted his own desire to play footy in the States.

"I have always wanted to play the game that I know and love in America, I thought that would be cool."

It seems the stars have aligned perfectly for Napa in 2025, as the NRL recently signed a long-term deal to keep the NRL in Vegas.

“The NRL are doing an awesome job of putting the games in Vegas in Round 1,” the former Rooster expressed.

“It gives people an opportunity to travel, and it brings more hype to the game of rugby league too.

“I want to see the game grow in America. Americans love contact sport so you never know how big the game could get over there."

The NRL 9s is part of a festival of rugby league in Vegas, culminating with a quadruple header at Allegiant Stadium on March 1 featuring the Wigan-Warrington Super League clash, a women's Test between Australia and England and two Round 1 NRL fixtures.