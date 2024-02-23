After confirming the arrival of Luciano Leilua from the Cowboys, the St George Illawarra Dragons have announced that they have demoted a player from their Top 30 roster.

To make room for Leilua, outside back, Corey Allan has dropped out of the Top 30 roster for this season. Allan sustained a leg injury during the pre-season and subsequently is unable to take the field for the remainder of the season.

Although he has been demoted from the squad, Allan and the Dragons have mutually agreed to extend his contract and sign him up for the 2025 season.

"Corey impressed us with his work ethic from day one," Shane Flanagan, the Dragons' head coach, said in a statement.

"While it's unfortunate he won't be on the field this year due to his knee injury, his positive attitude and commitment to rehabilitation have convinced us to extend his contract.

"We look forward to his return to the field in 2025."

Able to play fullback, wing and centre, his versatility had the potential to add plenty to the Dragons and will undoubtedly be missed by the players and coaching staff.

A former one-time Queensland State of Origin representative, Allan played at the Sydney Roosters in 2023 after making a surprise pre-season switch from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

He managed 12 games in Trent Robinson's set-up before being a confirmed departure during the club's end-of-season presentation night.