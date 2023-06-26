The agent of former NRL playmaker Blake Austin has reportedly been in contact with multiple clubs for his services in 2024.

Austin, a former playmaker for the Panthers, Tigers and Raiders, is currently in the second and final year of his contract with the Leeds Rhinos and has emerged as a potential recruitment option for Super League and NRL clubs for 2024.

Off-contract at the end of the season, he is unlikely to re-sign with the club after not securing a deal so far with the Headingley club.

Leeds Live reports that Blake Austin's agent, Tyran Smith, is believed to have been in contact with clubs over the past week to figure out his interest for 2024.

However, the clubs his agent has reportedly been in contact with have yet to be confirmed, and it's unsure whether he will stay overseason or return back home to Australia.

Despite the Rhinos sitting 8th out of 12 teams on the ladder, Austin has had 14 try assists in 15 games and kicked the most 40-20s in the competition.

If he does return back to the NRL, it will be the first time since leaving the Canberra Raiders at the end of 2018 to join the Warrington Wolves in the Super League.

Debuting in 2011, the former Australian Schoolboy had stints with the Panthers (2011-13), Tigers (2014) and Raiders (2015-18) across eight seasons, playing 122 games.