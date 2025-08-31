Former NRL player Chris Sandow has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in court to a string of offences.

Per a News Corp report, Sandow faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday and pled guilty to charges relating to carrying a weapon in public, possessing explosives, assaulting and obstructing police officers, and wilful damage.

Per the report, the court heard that Sandow threw rocks at cars passing by a road in Riverview in March, damaging two vehicles.

Police then located Sandow with a rifle, a large hunting-style knife, ammunition and methamphetamine. He is then understood to have resisted arrest.

Sandow already had an 15-month suspended sentence on his record and that has now been activated to go with a fresh 12-month sentence.

Sandow's parole eligibility date is set for March 3 next year however given he has already served time while waiting for sentencing.

Sandow's lawyer Paddy O'Donnell said his client apologised and would take responsibility for his actions.

A former halfback and five-eighth, the now 36-year-old played for both the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels in the NRL between 2008 and 2015, playing 159 games.

He then moved to the Warrington Wolves, playing 31 games across two years before ending his career in 2016.

The talented Indigenous player has had previous issues with the law dating back as far as 2017 when he was charged with a public nuisance offence.

Last year, he was charged with obstructing police after being disqualified from driving and sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid community services.

Sandow is a former Dally M Rookie of the Year and won the Parramatta Eels' player of the season in 2014.