Former Cowboys and Raiders fullback Zac Santo has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league career after last playing with Limoux Grizzlies.

Santo has signed a contract with Toulouse Olympique, who compete in the RFL Championship- the second tier of the Rugby Football League under the English Super League.

The 30-year-old began his career in Australia by playing in the 2011 NYC Grand Final for the Cowboys and won the club's NYC Player of the Year award the following year.

He debuted for the Cowboys in Round 17, 2014, against the Dragons but would not play again for the club. However, he was picked up by the Raiders two years later in 2016 and appeared twice in two seasons.

Since then, he signed with the Warriors before being released and moving to France playing with Limoux Grizzlies for four seasons (2019-23).

“I'm excited to join the squad," Santo said.

“I'm good friends with Reuben and I know Dom (Peyroux) pretty well and playing with the Toulouse boys at Limoux, they all have nothing but good things to say about the team so I'm excited for that.