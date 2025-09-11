Darren Lockyer has been making major moves in the rugby league world, and it seems former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has emerged as a strong part of the Brisbane legend's plans.

With Lockyer set to purchase the London Broncos in the coming weeks, it has been reported by The Courier-Mail that he has identified Demetriou as the key to the club's success.

The Broncos were relegated from the Super League last year and are currently sitting 10th in the Championship. However, Lockyer is gearing up to submit a formal proposal for re-entry to the Super League competition on Friday.

This would open the door for a new head coach to join the club's ranks, and despite a lack of success in recent years in the NRL, it seems Demetriou is the likely beneficiary of the move and is expected to be named the Broncos' head coach.

He hasn't coached a first-grade squad since being sacked by the Rabbitohs last year, but will likely get another chance to prove his worth as a head coach with this opportunity.

Lockyer told CODE Sports that he expects "the sale to complete in the coming weeks”.