Former Newcastle Knights and Melbourne Storm centre Junior Sa'u has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league career after last playing rugby union in the USA.

Sa'u has signed a new contract with the Keighley Cougars, re-joining the club for the remainder of the season. The Cougars compete in the RFL Championship - the second tier of the Rugby Football League under the English Super League.

After appearing in eight games for them last season, Sa'u left the club to compete for Old Glory DC, a rugby union-based club in the USA.

The 36-year-old will add a wealth of experience and skill to the squad. Sa'u debuted for the Newcastle Knights in 2008 after signing a four-year contract with the club.

Playing 86 games and scoring 104 points for the club across five seasons, he then moved to the Melbourne Storm. Unfortunately, the centre only played four games for the Storm in 2013 before moving overseas.

He has also managed to represent the New Zealand Kiwis for nine games in 2009 and 2010 and played two games for Samoa in 2013.

“I've been in touch with the boys a lot this year and it was always my aim to come back to the UK and play some footy," Sa'u said in a statement.

“My family and I have enjoyed our time in the States but I can't wait to get back to Cougar Park to see all the fans.”